Spokane police arrest another teen in downtown armed robberies
SPOKANE — A second teenager connected to two downtown Spokane armed robberies last week has been arrested.
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree robbery, according to a police news release. The robberies happened the night of Dec. 7.
The day after, police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. The 15-year-old is also alleged to be one of several teens who stole from a South Hill Rite Aid and assaulted one of its pharmacists Dec. 4, according to search warrant documents.
In the downtown robberies, court documents say four teenage boys wearing ski masks and hoodies approached a man wearing headphones and walking through Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the man and demanded he empty his pockets and give them his wallet and phone, threatening to kill him if he did not comply.
The man’s phone was reportedly tracked to the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue later that night after he reported it stolen. Police located the 15-year-old at the same Ninth Avenue address.
The second robbery occurred about a half-hour later when two males approached a man on Main Avenue near River Park Square and pulled out a box cutter, documents said.
The two ordered the man to give them everything in his pockets and the to-go food he was carrying. One of the alleged robbers slashed the man with a box cutter on the forehead after the man handed over the items.
Gunman faces murder charge after Pasco shootout; hostage still critical
KENNEWICK — An alleged gunman accused of opening fire on Pasco police while holding a woman hostage is now in the Franklin County Jail.
Jose Jara-Delacruz, 49, made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
He was brought back from King County on Tuesday afternoon after being released from a hospital after being wounded in a police shootout.
Jara-Delacruz appeared by video link from the jail a week after allegedly opening fire at four Pasco police officers. It’s not clear where he was wounded.
The woman he was using as a human shield, Maria Vargas-Gomez, 43, was last reported to still be in critical condition at a hospital outside the Tri-Cities.
Court documents show she was shot in the head, and it’s unknown if she will survive. It remains unclear if she was shot by Jara-Delacruz or caught in the crossfire with an officer.
Deputy Prosecutor Teddy Chow told Judge Jackie Shea Brown during Wednesday’s hearing that the charges remain attempted murder.
Idaho man faces felony drug delivery charges
TWIN FALLS — A man faces felony drug charges after he and a woman were about to use drugs in his vehicle, police here say.
Wilfredo Gomez, 32, also faces a felony count of destruction/concealment of evidence and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Gomez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver after police officers came upon his parked vehicle Sunday afternoon near Pole Line Road and Blue Lakes Boulevard.
Gomez allegedly drove away from police in his Dodge Durango, while police followed, and officers said he discarded drug-related items out his window.
The woman told police Gomez offered to sell her hydrocodone pills and later offered her fentanyl.
Among the drug charges, Gomez faces intent to deliver a controlled substance while a child under 18 years old is present. Records say a 5-year-old girl was in Gomez’s vehicle.
Gomez, who was convicted of a drug-related felony in 2014, according to records, was also found to have two guns in the vehicle, records say. He is being held on $100,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set Dec. 23.
Traffic blocked near SR-16 entrance in Tacoma after shooting
TACOMA — A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in Tacoma, and the investigation blocked southbound traffic on North Pearl street near an entrance to state Route 16, according to police.
A Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said a 911 caller reported at about 2:13 p.m. that a person in a vehicle shot a man in that area and fled. Police located the gunshot victim, and he has been transported to a hospital. Police said his injuries were not life threatening.
Police said southbound traffic on North Pearl Street was blocked from Sixth Avenue to North Ninth Street for the investigation. The gunman has not been arrested.