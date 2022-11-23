Skeletal human remains found in sandbank along the Nooksack River
FERNDALE, Wash. — Skeletal human remains were found alongside the Nooksack River Monday in Ferndale.
The remains have not been identified, nor is the gender known at this time, according to Deborah Hollis, operations director with the Whatcom Medical Examiner, in a telephone interview with The Bellingham Herald.
It is very likely the remains are more than a decade old, said Ferndale communication officer Riley Sweeney, in a telephone interview with The Herald.
The remains were in a sandbank on the Nooksack River and were found by city public works staff who were inspecting a levee that protects Ferndale from the Nooksack.
The body was found around 10:40 a.m. Monday just south of Pioneer Bridge on the north bank.
Investigations into the identity, age and cause of death are still ongoing, with the body currently in the custody of the Whatcom Medical Examiner with help from the state anthropologist, Hollis said.
She said these are the third set of human skeletal remains to be found in Whatcom County this year. The other two were later turned over to the state archaeologist.
Suspect in missing Idaho boy case declared mentally unfit to proceed in court
A judge on Monday declared the woman charged in connection with a missing Idaho boy unfit to proceed in court, records showed.
Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, Idaho, was arraigned last week on a felony charge of failure to report a death in the case of Michael Vaughan, who has been missing since July 27, 2021. Michael, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, lived half-a-mile from Wondra’s home, where Fruitland police have spent the last week excavating Wondra’s backyard in search for evidence.
Third District Court Judge Brian D. Lee on Monday ordered Wondra committed to mental health treatment days after ordering a competency evaluation. According to Idaho law, Wondra will remain in Department of Health and Welfare custody for up to 90 days until officials determine whether she’s fit to proceed in the case.
Fruitland police have not said publicly whether they recovered evidence or remains at Wondra’s residence. But in a post on Facebook last week, they said they believe more people know about “the abduction and death of Michael Vaughan.”
According to a probable cause affidavit that was sealed last week after first being posted publicly, Wondra told police executing a search warrant at her home that “the most high God” told her Michael was buried in her yard or her neighbor’s yard, and that her husband, Stacey Wondra, was somehow involved.
Man charged with assaulting 3 women after offering them rides at Burien Transit Center
King County prosecutors have charged a man with assaulting three women in a 15-day span after he offered them rides from the Burien Transit Center.
Abdellatif Faik, 42, of Burien, is accused of preying upon women with substance use disorders who were alone and waiting for buses, according to probable cause documents filed in King County Superior Court. He was charged Friday with three counts of second-degree assault with sexual motivation.
Faik repeatedly punched one woman in the face and assaulted two women with a knife, stabbing one in the thigh, according to court documents.
Washington State Patrol received the first report Oct. 30 from a woman who said she was assaulted by a man who offered her a ride from the Burien Transit Center. She was able to flee when he stopped the car.
Officials received a similar report Nov. 12, when another woman told police a man offered her a ride from the transit center. The man tried to coerce her into having sex, she declined, and he punched her repeatedly until she complied, according to court documents.
On Nov. 14, State Patrol received another report that a man sexually assaulted a woman after he offered her a ride from the transit center. The woman told police she was able to get out of the car when the man pulled over, but he attacked her and stabbed her in the thigh, according to court documents.
Faik’s bail was set at $200,000. The court asked that he be banned from working as a rideshare driver. He had told detectives he used to work as an Uber, Lyft and DoorDash driver but was not working as a driver during the alleged attacks, according to documents.
Dog treated for smoke inhalation after house fire near Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A dog was taken to a veterinary hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire Monday morning in the Walnut Grove area.
Vancouver firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to 6021 NE 76th Circle. When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the vents of the house, according to a news release from the Vancouver Fire Department.
The homeowners were not home, but firefighters could hear a dog inside. Using the doorbell camera system, the homeowners were able to tell the battalion chief how to get inside to rescue the dog, the news release states.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes, according to the department.