Montana certifies election results with record voter numbers
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Board of State Canvassers certified the November election results Monday, showing a record number of votes were cast in the state.
The board, led by Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, certified that Republican Donald Trump won the state easily, and all statewide races went to Republican candidates by wide margins.
Greg Gianforte, a Republican, won the governor’s seat. Republican Sen. Steve Daines won reelection, and Republican Matt Rosendale won the race for Montana’s lone seat in the U.S. House.
The certified results also include measures legalizing recreational marijuana in the state, and a legislative referendum that limits local government’s authority to regulate concealed weapons in their jurisdictions.
More than 600,000 Montana voters cast ballots in the November election, a record for the state, after most counties determined the elections would be conducted primarily by mail. The state saw a turnout rate of 81 percent, the highest since 1972.
Police: Officers shoot person with knife in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Officers shot someone after they were suspected of violated a restraining order in Eugene, according to police.
A call was made to 911 at about 10:25 a.m. Monday about a restraining order violation and incident after which a person fled with a knife, Eugene Police Department spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said in a news release.
Two officers saw the suspect running down an alley and during a confrontation, the suspect was shot, police said. Officers provided aid to the suspect who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
McLaughlin said while an investigation is ongoing, body camera video, in-car video, and third-party video from a nearby building suggests the suspect had been advancing on the officers, with the knife, before the shooting.
Lane County’s Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is leading an investigation into the incident. The name of the person shot and the officers involved has not been released to the public.