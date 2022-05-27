Man admits hate crime after setting fire outside Seattle bar
SEATTLE — A 25-year-old man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime for setting a fire outside a Seattle nightclub called Queer/Bar.
Kalvinn Garcia, of Sedro Woolley, was arrested minutes after setting fire to the contents of a dumpster in an alley directly behind the club in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Feb. 24, 2020.
According to prosecutors, he told police it angered him to see a sign that said “Queer.” He later said he intended to try to trap and hurt people inside.
Garcia pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday. He is due to be sentenced in September.
“Mr. Garcia endangered countless people who he did not know, and who were simply trying to live their lives, solely because of his own hatred,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release. “We must stand up to this hate at every opportunity, to demonstrate to our community that acting on hate will not be tolerated.”
Deputy shoots, kills man saying he ‘engaged’ deputy
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man south of Roseburg on Wednesday, Oregon State Police said.
Deputies went to a residence in Myrtle Creek at about 8 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a domestic violence complaint, The World reported.
Spencer Heckathorne, 60, had fled but probable cause was established for his arrest for alleged menacing and recklessly endangering, police said.
Deputies and Myrtle Creek Police officers located him in a vehicle on a road near his house and he rammed two deputy vehicles and crashed into a ditch, according to police.
Heckathorne exited the vehicle, remained uncooperative and was shot once after he “engaged a uniformed deputy,” police said. No further explanation was given and the deputy’s name wasn’t made public.
He died at the scene, police said.
State police Major Crimes detectives from Springfield and Roseburg responded to help the Douglas County Major Crimes Team investigate the incident.
The Douglas County Major Crimes team is comprised of members from the Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
Additional details about the investigation will be made available through the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, police said.