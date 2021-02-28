Montana man dies after falling into tree well at ski resort
KALISPELL, Mont. — A Montana man has died after he fell into a tree well outside the ski area boundary of a mountain resort.
Montana ski patrol officials discovered the man unresponsive inside a tree well on Friday.
A tree well is the space underneath the branches of a tree that contain less snow compared with its surroundings. This space creates an area of loose, deep snow that can prove difficult to get oneself out of if a skier, hiker or snowboarder falls inside.
The ski patrol officials attempted to resuscitate the man before taking him to the North Valley Hospital’s Base Lodge Clinic, which is at the base of the Whitefish Mountain Resort’s ski area.
The man was then transferred from the clinic to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Flathead Beacon reported. The Whitefish Mountain Resort reminded visitors in a statement to always ski with a friend and a whistle if choosing to ski among trees.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said a coroner is still in the process of notifying the friends and family members of the victim. The man’s identity has yet to be publicly identified.
It was the first tree-well related death on Big Mountain since 2018, Heino said.
Kalispell police officer shoots man dead in confrontation
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a man by a police officer in Kalispell, Montana, who had allegedly attacked the officer Friday night.
The Kalispell Police Department said in a statement that officers were dispatched after receiving reports a man had been intentionally crashing into vehicles with his own vehicle. Officers found the man’s vehicle with no one inside. One officer entered a nearby business and was confronted by the suspect “who had armed himself with an object,” the police news release says.
“The suspect attacked the officer, who fatally shot the suspect,” according to the news release, which did not describe the object.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said it was a heavy club-like piece of wood, the Flathead Beacon newspaper reported. Heino said the suspect was armed with it and was charging at patrons and the officer before the shooting inside a convenience store, the newspaper reported.
A woman described as an “uninvolved bystander” was injured. Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman said he could not comment on how she was injured but that she was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Flathead Beacon reported.
The police statement said the identity of the man who was shot was being withheld pending notification of relatives and further investigation.
Police: Man hit and killed by driver in Post Falls Walmart parking lot
POST FALLS — A man leaving the Walmart here was hit and killed by a driver in the store’s parking lot Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the store on Mullan Avenue around 8:40 a.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.
They found that Jeremy S. Riggs, 49, of Post Falls was driving southbound in the parking lot and turned left in front of the store, hitting pedestrian David Mallery, 73, also of Post Falls, the release said.
Mallery died at the scene, police said.
The incident is still under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.