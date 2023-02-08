Fentanyl smoke delays Seattle light-rail train, officials say
SEATTLE — Light-rail service on Sound Transit’s 1 Line was briefly delayed Sunday night because someone was smoking fentanyl in the lead railcar.
The operator of a southbound train headed toward SeaTac reported smoke entering the control cab near Tukwila International Boulevard Station around 8:10 p.m., said transit spokesperson John Gallagher. The operator continued to Angle Lake Station at the end of the route, then traveled by ambulance to a medical center, Gallagher said.
The train was removed from service, which meant passengers going north into Seattle had to wait 10 minutes longer, until the next train arrived.
Like many U.S. cities, Seattle is undergoing an epidemic of fentanyl use. At least 61 people have died of overdoses involving fentanyl so far this year in King County, as of Friday. Nearly 700 such deaths were reported countywide last year.
Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587 have reported a massive rise in drug incidents, including 20 incidents in 2021 when transit operators said they were irritated by fumes from drugs used aboard their buses or trains, sometimes badly enough to halt work. Sound Transit is preparing to sign contracts with four security firms to greatly increase guard presence in the wake of understaffed patrols in 2020-22, as passenger surveys rate safety and cleanliness as the top two needs.
Fentanyl smoke resembles a mixture of burnt motor oil and peanut butter. Users typically heat the drug on a piece of aluminum foil and suck the fumes through a straw.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off southwest Washington coast
The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies have suspended search efforts for a missing man from a 46-foot crab boat that went down Sunday evening at the mouth of Willapa Bay in Pacific County.
Two other crew from the vessel were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter team.
Rescue crews completed 18 different search patterns, covering 290 square miles over 15 hours of searching, according to the Coast Guard.
Sunday evening brought rough weather and big waves to the coastal waters off southwest Washington.
Coast Guard teams received an emergency position-indicating radio beacon from the vessel, the FV Ethel May, that began broadcasting a signal as it went down around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the mouth of Willapa Bay.
The wife of one of the crabbers aboard the vessel called 911 to report an emergency on the boat, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard helicopter was on the scene around 8:10 p.m. The two rescued crew members suffered mild hypothermia and were taken to the Willapa Bay Airport in Raymond, Pacific County.
Search crews have located debris from the boat in Willapa Bay and nearby waters in the Pacific. That indicates the vessel has broken apart, according to a Coast Guard statement.
“Suspending search efforts is a tough decision that we never take lightly,” Lt. Cmdr. Colin Fogarty, the search and rescue mission coordinator for Sector Columbia River, said in a statement.
“This search involved close coordination between state and local agencies. We truly appreciate their assistance, especially from Pacific County. The Coast Guard continues to speak with the family affected by this incident,” Fogarty added.
The accident marked a treacherous start this month to the state’s coastal commercial harvest of Dungeness crab.
Budd Inlet in Washington is closed to shellfish harvesting after biotoxin is detected
Thurston County, Wash., health officials are warning people not to harvest shellfish in Budd Inlet after a harmful biotoxin was detected in samples.
According to a news release from the Thurston County Board of Commissioners, diuretic shellfish poison was found at unsafe levels in the shellfish. Eating shellfish infected with DSP can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Samples from Budd Inlet contained biotoxin levels of 19 micrograms per 100 grams, which is above the safe threshold of 16 micrograms, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Warning signs have been posted at public beaches throughout the area, from Percival Landing to Cooper Point on the west side and to Boston Harbor on the east.
According to the news release, DSP biotoxins can’t be destroyed by cooking or freezing the shellfish. Shellfish harvested commercially that are available in stores and restaurants are tested for toxin prior to distribution and are safe to eat.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of K-9 Grizzly
The Grant County, Wash., Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of retired K-9 officer Grizzly late last week.
Cpl. Dave De La Rosa, who served as Grizzly’s handler and partner, said, “I have had many dogs over my lifetime but none as amazing as Grizzly. My family will miss you.”
Grizzly served the community through GCSO from 2016 to 2019 when he retired and went to live with De La Rosa and his family, whom the officer said will miss Grizzly’s presence. He also expressed appreciation for Grizzly looking out for him on the job.