Sheriff’s deputies look for missing 16-year-old Colbert boy
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old with a history of physical and mental illnesses.
Parker G. Linder was reported as a runaway Saturday night by his father. Linder left the family home on the 17300 block of North Saddle Hill Road near Colbert on Saturday afternoon. He was wearing black “runner” sweatpants, a gray Nike hoodie and socks but no shoes.
Linder was last seen near East Pine Needle Avenue and North Ranchette Road at about 3 p.m. The high school student is on prescription medications for his illnesses and did not take the medications with him.
Linder is about 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Woman ends up in jail after Highway 12 crash near Pasco. But who was driving?
A woman ended up in jail after she was involved in an crash early Saturday but it’s not clear if she caused the collision.
A 2005 Nissan Sentra was heading north on Sacajawea Road in Pasco around 5:35 a.m., said the Washington State Patrol in a news release. As the Sentra crossed Highway 12, it hit a Kia Sedona in the intersection.
When troopers arrived, they found Sofia Ayala, 36, of Yakima, in the car. She told investigators someone else was driving, but she didn’t know his name or any details about him, Trooper Chris Thorson said.
Investigators are still looking into whether someone else was driving.
A passenger in the Sedona, Naw E. Htoo, 31, of Kennewick, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available. The Sedona’s driver, Aung San, 37, of Prescott, was not hurt.
Troopers soon learned Ayala had a warrant for escaping community custody. She also was treated at Lourdes and booked into the Franklin County jail.
Browning man shot and killed during standoff with officers
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Browning man was shot and killed during a standoff with law enforcement officers, Glacier County and Blackfeet tribal law enforcement officials said.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Lt. Howard Lee tells the Missoulian the shooting happened Wednesday, but declined to comment further because the case was still under investigation. Glacier County officials declined to release the man’s name on Friday pending an autopsy.
The shooting happened just hours after Glacier County announced plans to furlough about half of its workforce, including law enforcement officers, due to a budget shortfall.
Glacier County Commissioner Michael DesRosier said deputies were called to Browning for the standoff, where Blackfeet and federal law enforcement officers were already on the scene. “He was eventually shot and killed,” DesRosier said.
Officials have not said which agency’s officers shot the man.