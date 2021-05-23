Flight from Pasco forced to make emergency landing in Yakima
YAKIMA — An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Yakima after reports of possible sparks onboard Friday morning, officials said.
Alaska Airlines Flight 2256 heading from Pasco to Seattle made the unexpected landing after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Alaska Airlines said in a news release there was no fire or smoke. There were no injuries and all passengers deplaned at the airport. It’s unclear how many passengers were onboard.
The turboprop-powered plane was a De Havilland (Bombardier) Dash 8.
According the Alaska’s flight tracker the flight took off from Pasco at 9:41 a.m. and landed in Yakima at 10:39 a.m.
The new flight to Seattle left Yakima at 1:50 p.m. and landed in Seattle at 2:30 p.m. — about 2½ hours than its originally scheduled arrival time.
Man found dead inside van shot himself, not at deputy
SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Medical Examiner’s Office says a man found dead inside a van last week after a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy fired at him in Spanaway killed himself.
The 52-year-old died of a rifle wound to the head, The News Tribune reported.
Deputies were called to an intersection outside an apartment complex about 4:45 p.m. on May 12 to check on a suspicious person parked in the area.
Within a minute of arriving, the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired. The sheriff’s office said the man fired a gun as the deputy approached and the deputy returned fire, believing he was being shot at.
A SWAT team responded and found the man dead inside the van.
15-year-old girl struck, killed by van near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — A minivan struck and killed a 15-year-old girl who was walking along a road northwest of Columbia Falls, the Montana Highway Patrol said Friday.
The victim was walking west on the edge of Tamarack Lane at about 9:40 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a westbound minivan and was knocked into a ditch.
A 37-year-old Whitefish woman driving the minivan left the scene, but was later located by law enforcement, the patrol said.
The girl was taken to the hospital in Kalispell where she died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.
A 37-year-old woman was booked into the Flathead County Jail on Friday on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to jail records.
Kent man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen
KENT, Wash. — A Kent man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from a sexual abuse of a teenager at Olympic National Park.
Christopher James Kuna, 36, was at a gathering with family and close friends at the park when he gave alcohol to the 14-year-old victim and sexually assaulted her in August 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a press release.
The plea agreement said Kuna was a trusted family friend of the victim and her family. Kuna gave the teenager alcohol to the point where she was vomiting from intoxication, Gorman said.
Kuna’s plea agreement states the government will not recommend a sentence above 87 months in prison, but U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle can impose any sentence allowed by law. The maximum penalty is life in prison.
Kuna is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17. He will be required to register as a sex offender following any prison term.