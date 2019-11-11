Swastikas found painted on turtles
RENTON, Wash. — Visitors to a waterfront park in a Seattle suburb have reported seeing two turtles with large white swastikas on their shells.
People in Renton’s Gene Coulon Park have reported seeing the tagged turtles over the past month, the Seattle Times reported. Renton police said earlier this week they’re aware and have tried unsuccessfully to capture the turtles.
City officials said they believe the reptiles were pets that were released, but the intent and who painted them is unknown.
The swastika is associated with Nazis, but some point out that the emblem was inverted. The symbol, in both directions, was used in other cultures for thousands of years before Adolf Hitler co-opted it during the Nazi era.
But residents, activists and anti-hate organizations said the incident is troubling, no matter the reason.
Two boys accused of Seattle carjacking
SEATTLE — Seattle police say two teenage boys have been arrested after assaulting a woman during a carjacking.
The carjacking occurred Saturday afternoon, KING-TV reported. Police said the woman was driving through the Highpoint neighborhood when the 14- and 15-year-old boys got into the running vehicle.
Police said the teens pushed the woman out and drove away after assaulting her. Detective Mark Jamieson told the Associated Press the woman sustained minor injuries.
Officers spotted the car leaving, and police said the teens ditched the vehicle near a playfield and ran across a field where a soccer game was underway.
Officers caught one of the boys and two others stopped the other teen. The teens were taken to the Youth Services Center and are being investigated for robbery.
Noose found on Portland, Ore., campus
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials at Oregon Health & Science University are investigating the placement of a noose found in a secure area of campus.
The noose was found looped over a construction cone Thursday, KOIN-TV reported. It was the second time a noose was found recently at a Portland campus. A noose was found two weeks ago at Chapman Elementary School. Nooses often are seen as symbols of hatred because of their association with lynching.
At OHSU, campus police removed the noose. Officials said surveillance cameras did not capture the area where the noose was found. Investigators also are reviewing who had access to the area.
In a statement, OHSU officials said the posting of the noose “is abhorrent, and we recognize that the symbol can be traumatic to members of our community.”
Man fatally shot by Everett deputies
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities in Snohomish County are investigating the death of a man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies in an apartment near Everett.
The shooting occurred Saturday night in the 100 block of 124th Street SE, the Daily Herald reported. The Snohomish County Multiple Response Team said deputies were responding to reports of a man who was acting suicidal, had a knife and had stabbed himself.
Authorities said the 44-year-old man advanced toward responding officers, and less lethal rounds were initially used. Officials did not say what kind of less-lethal rounds were used. Officials said the man continued to approach, and shots were fired. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Driver dies after crashing into tree
BOISE — Boise police are investigating the death of a driver who crashed into a tree at an intersection.
Police said the male driver died at a hospital, where he was taken following the single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of North Orchard Street and West Fairview Avenue. Police said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and no one else was injured.
According to police, the driver was heading east on Fairview when his vehicle veered into westbound lanes, then through the intersection at Orchard before slamming into the tree at the northwest corner.