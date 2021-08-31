Idaho youth dies after electric scooter and car collide
BOISE — The Idaho State Police say a 13-year-old Boise boy was killed after he was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter.
The Ada County Coroner’s office said Landon Hyland died just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Idaho State Police were responded to the collision in Caldwell just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday. In a prepared statement, the ISP said a 32-year-old Caldwell man in a Ford Escape and a youth driving an electric scooter were both heading west when the boy reportedly tried to cross the road and was struck by the car. The boy was not wearing a helmet.
The collision remains under investigation, the ISP said.
Woman injured in Chubbuck apartment fire
CHUBBUCK, Idaho — An elderly woman was injured and dozens of residents were displaced in a Sunday evening fire at a Chubbuck apartment complex.
The Idaho State Journal reported Chubbuck firefighters had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes after it was reported by a passerby just after 8 p.m.
Roughly 50 residents lived in the building that caught fire and were temporarily evacuated. The Chubbuck Fire Department said about 10 residents were displaced by the fire.
An elderly woman was injured in the fire and was taken to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment. Her name was not immediately released, and her condition wasn’t available Monday morning.
The fire department has not yet released the suspected cause of the fire.
$6 million settlement for child abused by bowling coach
SEATTLE — Attorneys say they have reached a $6 million settlement over the sexual abuse of a child by his Seattle-area bowling instructor.
The boy was abused from 2012 to 2017, beginning when he was 12.
The coach, Ty Treddenbarger, is serving 25 years in prison for child molestation and child pornography. He drugged and abused boys at his home and at hotels during out-of-town tournaments.
Attorneys Darrell Cochran and Andrew Ulmer filed the lawsuit against the sport’s governing body, the United States Bowling Congress, and other defendants. In a statement Monday, the USBC said its insurer agreed to pay the settlement.
It said Treddenbarger was not its employee and was not directly supervised by the organization. He had passed background checks required for local coaching certification, and it had never received a complaint about him before its arrest.
“USBC hopes for the best for the member involved and that the settlement may assist in his recovery,” the organization said.
Man rescued after days stranded at Oregon Dunes Recreation Area
REEDSPORT, Ore. — Authorities say a 54-year-old man was rescued from the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area after being stranded for five days.
KOIN reported the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said hikers found the stranded and injured man on the John Dellenback trail. He had fallen off a dune and had back and neck injuries. He was also dehydrated.
The U.S. Coast Guard had to be called in to assist in his rescue because the area was not accessible by ATV or UTVs.
The man was airlifted and taken to a hospital.
One person killed in weekend mobile home fire near Arlee
ARLEE, Mont. — A man died in a weekend mobile home fire near Arlee, Lake County officials said.
The Arlee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The victim’s body was removed from the house and was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for autopsy to confirm the man’s identity and cause of death, Sheriff Don Bell told KERR-AM.
Man swinging machete and making threats is killed by deputies
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man who was swinging a machete and making lethal threats was shot and killed as Missoula County law enforcement officers tried to deescalate the situation, the sheriff’s office said.
Officers responded to a disturbance northwest of Missoula at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The man did not comply with verbal commands and deputies initially used a “less lethal option” to try to get him to comply, the sheriff’s office said.
That failed and the man continued to pose a lethal threat, officials said.
At least one officer fired shots at the man, Sheriff TJ McDermott said. The suspect was flown to a hospital in Missoula where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
The state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.