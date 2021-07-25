One dead, two hurt in shooting at Spokane Valley bar; two arrested
SPOKANE — One person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a bar in Spokane Valley, authorities said.
A fight and shooting were reported at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday at Ichabod’s East, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Police Department. Deputies responded and provided medical aid to one person in the parking lot before other emergency personnel arrived.
More gunshots were then heard a short distance away, prompting calls for additional law enforcement, authorities said. One man was found dead inside the bar and another man had life-threatening injuries, authorities said. He remained in critical condition on Saturday.
The third gunshot victim is a woman who was provided medical attention before being taken by ambulance to a hospital. She was treated and left the hospital later Saturday, authorities said.
An immediate search for the people who fired the shots was unsuccessful but sheriff’s officials say two men were arrested later Saturday on murder and assault charges.
Alexandro Aguilar, 29, was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Anthony J. Bonds Jr., 26, booked into jail on suspicion of assault.
Gymnastics coach charged with voyeurism and child pornography
EVERETT, Wash. — An Edmonds man has been charged with putting cellphone cameras in a youth gymnastics bathroom and possessing child pornography.
Patrick Kunz was a coach at the Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy in Everett, where he controlled the surveillance system, The Daily Herald reported.
On Dec. 9, charging papers filed in Snohomish County Superior Court say a child found a paper towel dispenser box with a hole facing the toilet. Inside the hole, documents say people saw the lens of a cellphone camera facing out.
A coach told police at least six girls used the bathroom while the box was there.
He voluntarily gave officers his cellphone. Two videos from a few days earlier, Dec. 6, were pending deletion and showed a black screen with the sound of a fan, matching the “distinct pattern” of the one in the gymnastics facility’s bathroom, according to the charges. Another file allegedly depicted child porn.
Kunz was charged last week with first-degree attempted voyeurism and second-degree possession of child pornography.
A man previously came to repair the sink and discovered a cellphone wedged under it. It was actively recording.
Prosecutors didn’t object to Kunz remaining out of custody as he awaits trial. He is to have no interactions with minors and no contact with the gym. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.
Sheriff’s deputy killed in Vancouver; two persons of interest detained
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot here Friday evening, authorities said.
Two persons of interest have been detained and authorities are searching for a third person of interest, according to Vancouver police.
The shooting happened at an east Vancouver apartment complex just before 7 p.m. and the deputy died later at a local hospital, The Columbian reported.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified the deputy killed as 46-year-old Jeremy Brown, who had most recently been working as a detective. Brown worked for the county Sheriff’s Office for 15 years and also had been a corrections deputy and patrol deputy, officials said.
The Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating, Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Kim Kapp said early Saturday in a news release.
No further information about what happened during the incident has been made public.
Police: Boise cops fatally shoot person who pointed gun
BOISE — Authorities say Boise police officers shot and killed a man in an alley in the city’s West End neighborhood.
The Boise Police Department said in a news release that two officers responded at 1:20 a.m. Saturday to a request for a property check in a backyard. A caller reported someone trespassing for a couple nights in an enclosed area, police said.
The officers walked down an alley and identifying themselves as officers approached someone who was lying on the ground. Officers asked him to show his hands, and he pointed a handgun at them, police said. Officers told him to drop the gun, and then the man was shot, police said.
Officers “were forced to respond to what they believed was an immediate threat to their life,” police said in a news release, not saying specifically that officers fired their weapons.
Officers began life-saving measures and requested paramedics, but the person was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The person’s name hasn’t been released.
One officer was treated for a superficial wound, police said. Names of the officers involved haven’t been released.