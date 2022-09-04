Northern lights may dazzle parts of Washington this weekend

The northern lights, aurora borealis, photographed by an astronaut on the International Space Station on Aug. 17. Parts of Washington may be able to spot the aurora this Labor Day weekend.

 Bob Hines/NASA

SEATTLE — Parts of Washington may catch a glimpse of the northern lights this Labor Day weekend — that is if cloud cover and smoke from fires don’t ruin the view, Seattle’s National Weather Service meteorologist Mary Butwin told McClatchy News.

The aurora borealis may be active in parts of the U.S. today through Monday, thanks to a minor-moderate geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tags

Recommended for you