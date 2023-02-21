COEUR D’ALENE — North Idaho College’s bond ratings were downgraded last week after the school’s accrediting agency issued a sanction of show cause, the final step before losing accreditation.

“The most important step is occurring right now — the recognition by the board and the NIC community that there are no additional chances,” Greg South, the college’s interim president, wrote in a Feb. 10 email to staff and students after meeting with accreditation representatives.