The total number of COVID-19 infections in north central Idaho hit the 500 mark Monday with Nez Perce and Latah counties adding 17 and 16 new cases, respectively, to their counts.
Whitman County, which posted a surge of new cases over the weekend, added one new positive test result Monday. Asotin County reported two new positive tests Saturday and one Sunday, bringing the county total to 49 with one person hospitalized. No new cases were reported in Garfield County.
Nez Perce County County’s total includes seven women — one each in her 20s, 30s, 50s, 60s and 80s and two in their 40s. There are 10 males; one younger than 9; four from 10 to 19; one in his 40s; three in their 50s and one in his 60s.
Latah County includes seven females; three from 10 to 19; three in their 20s; and one in her 30s. The nine males include six from 10 to 19 and three in their 20s.
Clearwater County had one male between 10 and 19 test positive; and Lewis County had one woman in her 40s. Idaho County reported no new cases Monday.
The total number of cases in the five-county region was 35, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported on its website. That’s the second-biggest daily number since the start of the pandemic; the largest was 36 on Thursday.
Whitman County’s new case is a man between the ages of 20 and 39 years old. He is stable and self-isolating, according to the Whitman County Health Department. That case, along with the 69 cases reported on Saturday and Sunday, bring the county total to 212.
Based on current and projected COVID-19 activity in Whitman County, the health department is recommending distance learning for all Whitman County high schools and middle schools, according to a Monday news release.
The increase in cases has been exclusive to Pullman, the department said in a news release Monday and it recommends distance learning for Pullman elementary schools.
For all other elementary schools in Whitman County, the health department supports hybrid or in-person learning based on class size and the ability to implement social distancing processes. All school districts must follow State Department of Health guidelines.
The recommendations are based on the current COVID-19 activity and projected activity over the coming weeks. If this activity diminishes, the health department could recommend broader participation in classroom instruction.
The Pullman Police Department suspended in-person business services Monday because of the significant increase in COVID-19 cases, the department announced in a news release.
Services can be conducted by mail, email at police@pullman-wa.gov and online at www.pullman-wa.gov or by calling the police department at (509) 334-0802.
