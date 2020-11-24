Three more deaths were reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Monday on a record-high day of new infections in the region.
Two individuals in their 70s from Nez Perce County and one person in their 60s from Idaho County are the latest fatalities from COVID-19, which has now claimed 39 lives in north central Idaho since March. The health department reported 354 new positive cases since Friday. The department does not update its numbers over the weekend.
In Nez Perce County there were 105 new infections; 106 in Clearwater County; 71 in Latah County; 55 in Idaho County and 17 in Lewis County.
At the Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino, a recent screening of the inmates resulted in 108 positive tests.
“We conducted mass testing of the entire facility on Nov. 17,” said Terema Carlin, warden at the Orofino prison.
“We received the results Friday, Nov. 20. We do not have any offenders being hospitalized at this time.”
Aaron Krieger, warden at North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood, said inmates there also were tested and there were 52 positive results in the past two weeks.
Only one of the inmates who lost his sense of taste showed any symptoms of the virus, he said.
The prison, however, does not keep a running total on how many inmates have tested positive since the virus first appeared at the prison this summer. Krieger said that’s because the population is constantly shifting because of the retained jurisdiction sentences of many of the inmates. The prison currently has a capacity of 426 inmates, he added.
The health district also reported a jump in hospitalizations in regional hospitals, from 6.71 patients per day on Oct. 24 to 17.57 on Saturday.
Peter Mundt, spokesman for Gritman Medical Center at Moscow, said his hospital does not report daily COVID-19 admissions or discharges in order to protect the privacy of patients. The hospital does report weekly, however, and Gritman’s virus hospitalizations rose from 19 patients on Nov. 12 to 21 on Thursday. Some of those hospitalizations may have come from patients who were admitted to the hospital for other reasons than COVID-19, but who tested positive on entering.
Mundt said none of the COVID-19 patients are in the critical care unit.
Sam Skinner at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston also said there have been more patients admitted to the hospital and in intensive care because of the rise in infections. Skinner did not provide any further details of the number of hospitalizations.
Abner King, chief executive officer of Syringa General Hospital at Grangeville, and Lenne Bonner, CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital at Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Hospital at Orofino, confirmed they had COVID-19 patients Saturday, although they did not specify the exact numbers.
“I honestly think everyone should be focusing on total beds occupied, not just COVID and we need to look at regional reporting,” Bonner said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune.
“Because if the hospitals we transfer to are full we are not able to get the patients we need to transfer a bed elsewhere. There is a bigger picture here, not just how many COVID hospitalizations we have at St. Mary’s and Syringa,” she added.
Neither of the small hospitals has an intensive care unit, King pointed out.
Whitman County reported 100 new positive test results Monday and six cases are currently hospitalized. All others are stable and self-isolating.
Ben Stone, public information officer for the health district, said the high number of positive tests correlates to an increase in testing, largely because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive that requires people who are traveling or planning a gathering over the Thanksgiving holiday to either quarantine for 14 days prior to the trip or for seven days along with having a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the travel.
“We’ve received a lot of folks coming in to test,” Stone said. “The percentage of positives hasn’t increased but the number of tests have increased. Other counties also have seen a rise in testing because of the governor’s order about gathering.”
Garfield County reported one new positive coronavirus case Monday for a total of 65. Of those, 61 have recovered.
Asotin County reported seven new positive cases Saturday, 10 on Sunday and 40 new cases Monday, said Brady Woodbury, director of the county health department.
There are currently four hospitalizations from Asotin County, he said. The total case count is 735 with 12 deaths.
The Lewiston School District reported nine new positive cases Monday, including six students and three staff members.
Four of the students were at Lewiston High School, one at Jenifer Middle School and one at Camelot Elementary. Staff members include one at McGhee Elementary, one at Lewiston High School and one at operations.
Sarah Hatfield, superintendent of Highland Schools at Craigmont, said classes are closed for the week after two staff members tested positive for the virus and three others were exposed but have not had confirmed infections. There are 16 total staff members in the elementary and high school, Hatfield said.
Because of the positive tests and exposures, the teachers will be quarantined for the next two weeks. Classes at Highland will resume online the week after Thanksgiving and are expected to return to in-person classes the following week.
The University of Idaho received 60 positive tests out of 1,095 total tests received, for 5.48 percent positives to total, from Nov. 14-20.
Testing was provided to students and employees who wanted to be tested before the holiday break and include symptomatic testing, close contacts testing after the six-day minimum wait period from last exposure, and voluntary testing of students and employees who thought they may have been exposed. It did not include the random general surveillance testing of asymptomatic members of the university community.
UI currently has 2.69 percent of positives in total results received since early August.
