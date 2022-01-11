Public Health – Idaho North Central District added the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases Monday since Sept. 7.
There were 188 new cases, including six in Lewis County; 14 in Clearwater County; 31 in Idaho County; 65 in Latah County; and 72 in Nez Perce County. On Sept. 7, the health district reported 206 new infections.
In southeastern Washington on Monday, Whitman County added 86 new cases; Garfield County had three new infections and Asotin County reported 57 new cases for a 14-day count of 186, including three hospitalizations.
There were no deaths from the coronavirus reported in the eight-county region Monday.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center also reported five patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. That is after six patients were reported Jan. 3.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing 1:30 p.m. PST today about COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials will offer remarks and answer questions from media representatives.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: bit.ly/330RviW.