More people who live or work in north central Idaho are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Officials at Public Health – Idaho North Central District said Friday that anyone 35 years old or older can now sign up to receive a shot.
“With an increased availability of COVID-19 vaccine supply and available appointments throughout our district, we are ready to move on to this next age group,” said Carol Moehrle, district director. “Public Health and our community providers will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers that do not meet the age requirement and all other previously eligible priority groups.”
Prior to the change, which took effect immediately, vaccinations had been open to those 55 and older or people who worked in manufacturing or in places like grocery stores. Previous rounds of vaccinations were open to medical workers, first responders and people with medical conditions making them vulnerable to the viral illness.
Moehrle said that providers are able to vaccinate people who are not yet eligible when they have doses of vaccine that are about to expire and need to either be administered or thrown away.
On a statewide basis, people 55 and older who have at least one qualifying medical condition are eligible. The statewide standard is set to expand to all residents and workers 55 and older on Monday.
In Washington, people 65 and older are eligible, as well as those who are 16 or older and pregnant or have a condition that puts them at high risk for severe illness; those 50 and older who live in a multiple-generation household; and those who work in long-term care centers, medical facilities or schools.
People in north central Idaho can sign up for vaccinations at www.idahoprepmod.com/ or through a statewide website at covidvaccine.idaho.gov/. Washington residents can visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/ to find providers with available doses.
Whitman County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Asotin County had two new cases. Nez Perce County had 16 new cases, Latah County had three cases and Clearwater County added two cases.
