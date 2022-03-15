There were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by Public Health – Idaho North Central District and no new deaths.
The cases included one apiece in Nez Perce and Latah counties; two each in Lewis and Clearwater counties; and 28 in Idaho County.
Garfield and Asotin counties did not report Monday.
Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28. The Washington State Health Department website said because of a technical problem in the data system, the Healthcare System Readiness data may be incomplete. The state health department is still experiencing delays in reporting cases, hospitalizations and deaths as a result of previous slowdowns during the omicron surge. That backlog is being cleared as resources permit.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 1:30 p.m. PDT today via Webex.
Those who will attend the briefing include Director Dave Jeppesen; Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by visiting this link: bit.ly/37wLKv9.