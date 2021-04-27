Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported the third-highest daily total of new COVID-19 infections in the past two months.
There were 32 new cases Monday, including six in Clearwater County, 14 in Latah County and 12 in Nez Perce County.
Idaho and Lewis counties reported no new cases.
That total ranks behind March 1, when there were 49 new cases reported, and April 7 with 35 new cases. Daily totals have been sharply declining since Nov. 23, when there were 353 new daily cases reported in the five-county region of north central Idaho.
There is a total of 9,229 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, though only 281 are considered open. No new deaths have been reported since April 9, bringing the total number of deaths to 104.
Whitman County reported 27 new infections over the weekend, for a total of 4,177 and 47 deaths.
Asotin County reported no new cases for a total case count of 1,402 and a 14-day case count of 18. There have been 29 deaths in the county and one current hospitalization.
Garfield County had no new cases Monday. There have been 121 cases overall in the county, including five deaths and 12 hospitalizations.
The weekly media briefing with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will begin at 1:30 p.m. PST today. Department officials will have brief remarks and then take questions from the media. The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: bit.ly/3tVxu5s.