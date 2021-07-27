Public Health – Idaho North Central District continued to post rising numbers of COVID-19 infections since the weekend.
There were 28 new cases reported Monday, a gain of six from a week ago and the most infections over the two-day weekend since July 7, when there were 32 new cases.
Nez Perce County posted the highest count with 12 new cases; followed by Latah County with eight; Lewis County with five; Idaho County with two; and Clearwater County with one.
No new deaths from the virus were recorded, leaving the area total since the beginning of the pandemic at 114.
Asotin County added nine cases over the weekend and Monday, and now has a 14-day count of 49 with three hospitalizations.
Garfield County added no new cases over the weekend and Whitman County did not update its website from Thursday.