COVID-19 cases eclipsed 1,000 in the five-county area of the Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Wednesday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 200,000 Americans have died from the disease.
There were 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region, with 19 of those coming from the north central district and seven from Asotin and Whitman counties in southeastern Washington.
Latah County public health officials reported nine new cases, bringing that county’s total to 346. No one has died from the disease there since the pandemic began. There are currently 147 active cases in the county, and 199 people have recovered from the disease.
Latah County’s new cases included five men and four women. All of the men are between the ages of 18-29. Public health officials also reported two women between the ages of 18-29, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 50s.
Nez Perce County public health officials reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total to 419; 23 people in the county have died from the disease. There are currently 148 active cases in Nez Perce County, and 248 people have recovered.
Wednesday’s new cases included six females and one male. Public health officials reported positive tests in a girl aged 13-17, a woman between the ages of 18-29, two women in their 40s, a woman and a man in their 50s, and a woman in her 70s. The Nez Perce Tribe’s Nimiipuu Health reported four new positive cases, from Tuesday.
Whitman County public health officials reported four new cases, bringing that county’s total to 1,184. One male aged 0-19 and two women and one man between the ages of 20-39 tested positive for the disease. No one has died from COVID-19 in Whitman County. There have been three people hospitalized there because of the disease, one currently.
Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury reported three new cases. There are four people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the county, Woodbury said. Asotin County has had 104 cases, and two people have died.
Idaho County added two new cases, a woman in her 30s and another in her 60s, bringing that county’s total to 185 since the pandemic began. No one there has died from COVID-19. There are 143 active cases in the county, most at the men’s prison in Cottonwood. Forty-two people have recovered from the disease.
Clearwater County added one new case, a woman in her 50s, bringing the total there to 39. There are 19 active cases in the county, and 20 people have recovered.
Garfield and Lewis counties did not report any new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Both counties have had 13 cases each. Lewis County has six active cases, and seven people have recovered from the disease. Garfield County does not have any hospitalizations from the disease.
Idaho reported 396 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 38,743. Three more Idahoans died because of COVID-19, for a total of 454 deaths. Data from the CDC through Tuesday showed 25 Idahoans per 100,000 have died from COVID-19, and 2,186 per 100,000 Idahoans have contracted the disease.
Idaho reports 257 people aged 80 or older have died from COVID-19, while 111 Idahoans in their 70s have succumbed to the disease. Fifty-eight Idahoans in their 60s have died, 17 in their 50s, nine in their 40s and two in their 30s. The illness has killed 256 men and 198 women in the Gem State.
Idaho reports 16,781 people have been tested for COVID-19 within the five counties that make up Public Health – Idaho North Central District. The data is current through Sept. 12. There were 248 COVID-19 tests in March, 709 in April, 1,070 in May, 2,304 in June, 3,819 in July, 7,527 in August and 1,104 between Sept. 1-12. The Gem State reports there have been 294,063 tests in the state’s seven public health districts since the pandemic began.
Idaho reports 147 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 in 45 hospitals across the state, as of Monday, with 40 in intensive care units. Idaho reports 1,754 residents have been hospitalized because of the disease.
Washington public health officials reported 509 new cases of the disease and 11 more deaths. The Evergreen State has had 83,702 COVID-19 cases and 2,081 people have died. There have been 7,349 Washingtonians hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. CDC data through Tuesday showed 27 people per 100,000 in Washington have died from COVID-19, and 1,104 per 100,000 people contracted the disease.
