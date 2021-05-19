Normal Hill wreck

Fire and police crews respond to scene of a pickup truck striking a power line and shearing it off at the corner of Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue on Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston. Douglas Skelton Jr., 31, of Lewiston, was charged with DUI and released after he allegedly drifted from the southbound lane of Fifth Street into the pole at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lewiston police. Skelton wasn’t wearing his seat belt and no injuries were reported. There were no reports of power outages and a crew was scheduled to replace the pole Tuesday evening.

 August Frank/Tribune

