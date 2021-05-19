Normal Hill wreck

Fire and police crews respond to scene of a pickup truck striking a power line and shearing it off at the corner of Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue on Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston. Douglas Skelton Jr., 31, of Lewiston, was charged with DUI and released after he allegedly drifted from the southbound lane of Fifth Street into the pole at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lewiston police. Skelton wasn’t wearing his seat belt and no injuries were reported. There were no reports of power outages and a crew was scheduled to replace the pole Tuesday evening.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
If you were a pool toy, what would you be?
You voted: