Age: 57
Title/occupation: Freelance writer and library substitute at the Prairie River Library District Kamiah branch.
Family: Married to Nick Hazelbaker since 2008.
Education: Rocky River High School, Rocky River, Ohio, 1980; Bachelor of Science in landscape architecture from Purdue University.
Work history: Spent 32 years working for the federal government, most recently for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest as a recreation planner; just began fourth year of writing the Clearwater Valley News column for the Idaho County Free Press; substitute teaching in the Kamiah School District and teaching a public speaking class through Lewis-Clark State College Outreach Program to employees at the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Grangeville; recently started a new part-time job at the Kamiah Community Library.
Hobbies/interests: Trail running; hiking; reading; Open Minds, Open Books club discussing current issues; gardening; canning; creative writing.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you? “Last fall I was inducted into the Rocky River High School Hall of Fame along with my teammates for our second place in the state of Ohio finish in 1979. We were honored at a football game in October, and it was wonderful to reconnect with my teammates and our coach. I still enjoy trail running around our property, though admittedly much slower than I did in 1979.”