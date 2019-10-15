The Lewiston City Council unanimously enacted new fees Monday night for parades and events that close down city streets, but they exempted nonprofit organizations from the charges.
City officials initially proposed the fees earlier this year for all groups to help recoup the costs associated with street closures, like paying Public Works staff to set up and take down detour signs. But there was an immediate backlash from nonprofit groups like the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Lewiston Roundup, which stage popular annual parades down Lewiston’s Main Street.
The exemption of those and similar groups that operate for no profit quieted the controversy, however, and no one showed up in an official capacity to voice opposition at Monday’s public hearing during the council meeting. But two private citizens did question the fees that will now be imposed on businesses and for-profit organizations like Hot August Nights.
Lewiston resident John Michael asked how the topic got on the city’s radar. City Councilor John Pernsteiner explained that some downtown business owners wanted some kind of financial barrier to discourage the overuse of street closures that could keep people away.
But another Lewiston resident, Steve Martin, said he wasn’t sure which businesses Pernsteiner was referring to, but he believed most businesses would welcome events that brought people and their wallets downtown.
Later in the meeting, Pernsteiner pointed out that the fees apply to all city streets, not just Main Street. And now there are some “checks and balances” when a for-profit business wants to close down a street for something like a customer appreciation barbecue that has no wider public benefit, he said.
Under the new fee schedule, a for-profit entity will pay $200 for the first year it requests a permit and $60 for every event thereafter.
In other business, Public Works Director Chris Davies presented the results of a two-month survey of users of the solid waste transfer station in North Lewiston, which has been running an annual deficit of about $350,000 for the last several years.
The city is looking for ways to cover that shortfall, including the use of a flat fee per visit, solid waste rate increases or a small fee added to every customer’s solid waste bill. Most councilors seemed to favor a per-visit fee because it would only apply to those who use the facility.
Davies predicted that with approximately 42,000 loads received per year, a fee of between $5 and $7 would generate enough revenue to cover almost all of the deficit. But Pernsteiner predicted that since there is currently no additional charge for Lewiston residents to use the transfer station, people would try to bring bigger loads in fewer trips if they have to start paying a fee per visit. And that would reduce the number of visits per year and lower that revenue projection, he said.
The city received more than 1,500 responses to the survey, which indicated the vast majority of users would favor a flat rate per visit, rather than a rate based on weight. More than 80 percent said users should bear that fee. The other options are a smaller, blanket fee for all city residents or an overall solid waste rate increase.
Councilors asked for additional information and will revisit the topic during future meetings.
The issue of homelessness also came up at Monday’s meeting, with City Manager Alan Nygaard telling councilors that Union Gospel Mission of Spokane has been making some overtures about starting an operation in Lewiston.
Former leaders of the ROC Rescue Mission in North Lewiston had been trying to lure the group to open some kind of homeless shelter in Lewiston since it had been unable to. But the ROC closed earlier this year, and representatives from Union Gospel said they were focusing on expanding services in the Spokane area.
But that has now apparently changed. Nygaard suggested that the council start thinking about budgeting for initiatives to help tackle the city’s drug and homelessness problems, with a focus on prevention. He said any effort should be done in conjunction with local agencies that already serve those populations.
Union Gospel has generated controversy recently because of its policy against employing LGBTQ people. Lewiston has an ordinance that bars employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, but it has an exemption for faith-based organizations.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.