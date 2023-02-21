The Idaho-based nonprofit Courageous Survival will host several local workshops on mental health, resiliency and suicide prevention March 15-18 in Lewiston, Clarkston and Grangeville.
A two-day training March 16 and 17 will focus on Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, or ASSIST.
The workshops March 15 and 18 will both cover resiliency, resources and peer support training, a networking lunch, as well as Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide intervention training. Attendees can choose to register for the entire workshop, or just the 90-minute QPR training.
Jacki Briggs, the founder and director of Courageous Survival, said everyone is welcome to register, but the group is targeting first responders, veteran organizers and community leaders because those individuals interact the most with the public.
“They’re not just the ones responding to the crisis,” she said. “They’re the community leaders, they’re coaching Little League.”
Briggs said she started the nonprofit because of Idaho’s limited mental health resources, and her own family’s experiences with mental health struggles. Her husband is a first responder, and her daughters have struggled with depression and suicidal ideation.
“We’re ranked 50th for mental health resources,” Briggs said. “We’ve experienced that 50th (ranking) personally.”
The trainings, Briggs said, aim to provide a deeper understanding of how to recognize and assist individuals struggling with mental health issues, post-traumatic stress injuries and suicidality.
Those individuals will be equipped to provide peer support, she said, and in some cases, save lives.
The trainings, valued at roughly $300 per person, are free but require registration ahead of time.
All trainings are accredited through Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. Continuing Education Unit credits are available, and certificates are provided for firefighter and EMS self-submission for CEUs.
Attendees for the resiliency, resources, peer support training and the QPR training can choose between either the March 15 training at the Idaho County Veteran’s Center, 318 E. Main St. in Grangeville, or March 18 at the Asotin County Fire Station, 2377 Appleside Blvd. in Clarkston. Both will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The ASSIST workshop will be held over two days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 and 17 at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Online registration for March 15 or 18 can be found at bit.ly/3lVDufy and registration for the two-day course is available at bit.ly/3ScG9gR.
This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.