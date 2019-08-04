Two nonprofit organizations offer blood donation opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding area. Those interested in a full list of donation sites and times can contact the American Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 or Vitalant, formerly Inland Northwest Blood Center, at (877) 258-4825.
In addition to its fixed site at 1213 21st St., Lewiston, Vitalant offers mobile blood drives, including:
12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Life Care Center of Lewiston, 325 Warner Drive, Lewiston.
MOSCOW — 2-5 p.m. Thursday, CHAS Latah Community Health, 803 S. Main St., No. 120, Moscow.
PULLMAN — 12:30-6 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Kamiak Elementary, 1400 NW Terre View Drive.
COLFAX — 2-4 p.m. Aug. 15, Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, 1200 W. Fairview St.
10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
POMEROY — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Garfield County Memorial Hospital, 66 Sixth St.
PULLMAN — 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
MOSCOW — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29, New Saint Andrews College, 405 S. Main St.
The American Red Cross offers blood donation at its center in the Lewiston Orchards and at scheduled drives, including:
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
PULLMAN — noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Simpson Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St.
MOSCOW — 11:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Aug. 13 and 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 14, St. Marks Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St.
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. Aug. 15, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
PALOUSE — noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 22, Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main.
POMEROY — 12:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Church of the Nazarene, corner of Columbia and Ninth St., Box 618.
GRANGEVILLE — 11:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Aug. 28, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29, University of Idaho, TLC lounge, 875 Perimeter Drive.