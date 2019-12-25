MOSCOW — Moscow’s Best Western Plus University Inn and Family Promise of the Palouse have teamed up to give a few homeless families a holiday staycation, complete with pool access, presents and a Christmas dinner.
Best Western Manager Michael O’Brien said he previously did something similar with another Family Promise organization when he ran a Holiday Inn Express in Coeur d’Alene. O’Brien said families typically stay between seven and 10 days on the hotel’s dime; meanwhile, he and some of his staff pool a little money and go out shopping for Christmas gifts to give to the families.
He called the arrangement a “win-win for everybody,” noting the Christmas season is a slow time for his hotel anyway.
“We give them a great guest room, and they’re able to go swimming and really just relax over the holidays,” O’Brien said. “It kind of serves two purposes. One is we treat these families in a time of need; then, what it also does is it gives the volunteers with Family Promise, the ones that are taking care of these families, a week off to spend with their own family.”
Founded in 2013, Family Promise of the Palouse is part of a national Family Promise organization dedicated to eradicating homelessness in the U.S. Sister Margaret Johnson, who sits on the nonprofit organization’s board of directors, said both the national and local organizations are specifically focused on helping families with children.
Homelessness is a pervasive issue in the U.S., Johnson said, and many families who have a home are just one bad turn — one missed paycheck, broken down car or surprise medical expense — away from losing it. She said Family Promise of the Palouse typically helps about three families at a time, and most of these families are not “chronically homeless.” Around 80 percent of them find permanent, sustainable housing within 90 days.
“Usually, when they’re coming to us, they’re coming at a very desperate time in their lives. Many of these folks have been living in vans. We’re the last hope,” Johnson said. “When they come to us, they’re exhausted — they’ve exhausted all options.”
“There are many circumstances that are related to homelessness, and in at least half of our family situations there’s already one person employed — they just need time to restore themselves,” said Bruce Pitman, Family Promise of the Palouse board president and founding member. “I often say that Family Promise doesn’t fix people, but we give people an opportunity to heal. We don’t give them money, but we give them an opportunity to accumulate resources to be able to get back on their feet.”
Pitman said the organization is engaged in one of its largest fundraising campaigns of the year, with the help of a group called Avenues for Hope. He said Avenues for Hope offers a three-week fundraising support campaign that helps housing-oriented nonprofits raise money through incentives. For example, it may offer matching funds for donations above a certain amount, or bonuses if a campaign picks up a certain number of donors from out of state to help encourage people to give.
As of Christmas Eve, Family Promise of the Palouse raised $37,233.20, according to the Avenues for Hope website, making it the fourth most profitable campaign among participating organizations and the only one to attract more than 200 donors.
For his part, O’Brien said he hopes his hotel and staff’s small, yearly act of kindness inspires others to act and give as well.
“People see someone else doing a kind act, and they in turn do a kind act and it kind of snowballs from there,” he said. “I really hope that there’s more of that to come; maybe if somebody sees Facebook posts of mine or maybe they’ll read an article of yours, they’ll pay it forward, too.”
The program started Dec. 12 and will continue through Tuesday. Family Promise of the Palouse’s fundraising goal is $60,000. Those who wish to donate can find a donation portal at https://www.familypromisepalouse.org/.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.