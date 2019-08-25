MOSCOW — The city of Moscow is accepting nominations for the 2019 Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award.
The award is given every two years to Moscow citizens who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to community unity and who have a history of significant effort on behalf of diversity, inclusion and human rights in the Moscow area, according to a Moscow Chamber of Commerce news release.
The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Nominations should be no more than one page and be sent to the Moscow Human Rights Commission, c/o Karen Potter, Moscow Police Department, P.O. Box 9203, Moscow, ID 83843, or delivered by hand. Submissions may also be sent by email to hrc@ci.moscow.id.us.
The 2019 recipient will be announced during a public ceremony in November, at a date to be announced.