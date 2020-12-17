The Latah County Human Rights Task Force is requesting nominations for the 2021 Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards.
Two recipients are selected for the award each year, and the awards are presented at the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast.
This year, the breakfast will be held in a virtual format at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16. One award is given to a recipient who has a significant history of commitment and achievement in the field of human rights for Latah County. A junior award is presented to a high school or university student, or some other young person who has shown promise in the field of human rights.
The criteria for the selection of the awards include length of active participation in human rights causes, a record of leadership and accomplishment, and commitment to opposing bigotry and celebrating diversity.
Those who want to nominate someone can send a one- to two-page letter describing the person’s accomplishments and background, and give reasons to support the nomination, to Latah County Human Rights Task Force, P.O. Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843, or email the nomination to Joann Muneta at jmuneta@uidaho.edu.
The deadline for nominations is Jan. 6.