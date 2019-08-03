‘Nobody is dying today,’ teen declares in heroic act

Hunter Herzog — hero.
It has an alliterative ring to it and is an accurate description based on the quick actions of the 13-year-old Clarkston boy Friday.
Herzog was fishing beneath the Interstate Bridge in Clarkston shortly after noon when he and a buddy heard cries from a distressed swimmer.
“We looked around the corner and saw a girl was in the water and screaming for help. It looked like she was having trouble swimming,” he said. “I had the thought to quickly jump in and get out there and make sure she could keep her head above water.”
That is exactly what he did. Herzog swam to the middle of the Snake River where a woman named Jamie Hopper was struggling. She had attempted to swim across the river from the Lewiston side, said Sgt. Darin Boyd of the Clarkston Police Department. Herzog guided her to the Clarkston shore.
“I swam right next to her, making sure she was OK and that she could keep her head above water,” Herzog said, “and every time I saw her head go under, I would grab her arm and lift her up a little bit.
“There was nothing wrong with her, she was just really tired,” Herzog said. “If I wasn’t there to get her to shore, something bad probably could have happened.”
Another angler dialed 911, but by the time Boyd arrived, Herzog had already ushered the woman to safety.
“She told me, ‘He saved my life,’ ” Boyd said. “He told me, ‘Nobody is dying today.’ ”
Later on the porch of their Clarkston home, Herzog’s mother, Tabatha Sauve, said she wasn’t surprised at her son’s actions.
“He’s always looked out for people who were in trouble or smaller than he is,” she said. “It’s probably one of the proudest moments I have had so far in his life.”
Herzog said he’s a strong swimmer but was tired by the time they got to shore. He’s never taken a lifeguard course, but has thought it would be a good summer job.
Does he think he’s a hero?
“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m just pretty glad that she is OK.”
Boyd was less modest in his praise for the teenager.
“To be 13 and have the wherewithal to jump in there and take action is just incredible. It’s just absolutely incredible,” he said. “It’s kids like that we hope parents are raising to take over. That is just great. He’s a good kid.”
