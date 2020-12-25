The coronavirus pandemic didn’t take a break on Christmas Eve, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 221,408 new COVID-19 cases and a near-record 3,362 new coronavirus-related fatalities nationwide.
That brings the U.S. total for COVID-19 deaths to 325,096, or about 19 percent of the world total. More than 59,000 of those occurred in December alone, up from about 36,000 in November.
No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington on Thursday. There were 61 new confirmed or probable cases of the virus, although Asotin and Garfield counties did not report updated numbers because of the holiday.
Nationally, the COVID Tracking Project (covidtracking.com) reported that a record 120,151 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Thursday. That included 433 in Idaho and 1,202 in Washington, which are both down slightly from records set earlier this month. Idaho reported 25 new coronavirus-related fatalities Thursday, along with 1,248 new confirmed and probable cases. Washington had 22 new fatalities and 2,891 new cases.
The Gem State currently ranks 16th nationwide in terms of the average number of new COVID-19 cases being reported daily over the past week. According to the CDC, its infection rate is 68.2 per 100,000 population, compared to a rate of 63.8 nationwide.
Washington ranks 47th nationally, with an infection rate of 29.9 per 100,000. It currently ranks second-lowest in the U.S. for per capita COVID-19 deaths. The Washington Department of Health reported Thursday that statewide infection rates may be plateauing, but the situation remains “highly precarious.”
“Because of the high levels of disease activity Washington has seen this fall, we’re looking for more than just a flat trend,” said Secretary of Health Umair Shah, in a news release. “We need to see a significant decrease in cases and hospitalizations, and the only way to get there is to intensify our current efforts to control the spread of the virus.”
The agency noted that, as of Dec. 5, the “reproductive number,” which estimates how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect, was 1.03 in western Washington and 1.11 in eastern Washington. The goal is to dip below one, which means transmission rates are declining. The agency also said 31 of Washington’s 39 counties reported more than 200 new cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, including 16 counties that exceeded 500 per 100,000.