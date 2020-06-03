The first all-absentee primary in Idaho history didn’t produce any upsets in north central Idaho legislative races Tuesday, in part because only two incumbents had challengers — and one of them was deceased.
Unofficial election night results showed White Bird Rep. Priscilla Giddings prevailing in her 7th Legislative District Republican primary race against Orofino chiropractor Dennis Harper.
Giddings received 5,018 votes, or 56 percent, compared to 3,875 votes and 44 percent for Harper, in a district that includes all of Idaho, Clearwater and Shoshone counties, as well as a small corner of Bonner County.
In an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, the primary was conducted entirely by absentee ballot. While that appeared to increase voter turnout, the pandemic and related restrictions on travel and public events made it difficult for candidates to campaign.
Harper was making his first run at public office, while Giddings is seeking a third term. No Democrats filed for the seat so, barring an unexpected write-in challenge, Giddings will be heading back to the Idaho Statehouse for two more years come November.
In the 6th Legislative District, incumbent Rep. Thyra Stevenson, of Lewiston, drew a Republican challenger in her bid for a fourth term representing Nez Perce and Lewis counties. However, she died May 11 after suffering a heart attack.
Stevenson’s challenger, Aaron von Ehlinger, posted a strong showing, receiving 4,155 votes, or 78 percent, compared to 1,165 votes and 22 percent for Stevenson.
The 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee recently nominated von Ehlinger, along with Glen Baldwin and Jim Evans, to serve out the final few months of Stevenson’s term. Gov. Brad Little is expected to appoint one of the three to the position in the next few days.
Two other legislative primaries were also decided in north central Idaho on Tuesday, both for open seats.
In the 5th Legislative District, which includes Latah and Benewah counties, Moscow businessman Brandon Mitchell defeated Santa logger Hari Heath by a margin of 2,883 to 2,107, or 58 to 42 percent.
Mitchell will now face Democrat Dulce Kersting-Lark in the November general election. The winner will replace Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, who did not run for a second term.
In the 7th Legislative District House B race, former Salmon River High School coach Charlie Shepherd used home-field advantage and a late surge to pull ahead of former Bonner County Commissioner Cornel Rasor in their Republican primary race.
Shepherd received 4,414 votes, or 52 percent, compared to 4,051 votes and 48 percent for Rasor, with Idaho County giving Shepherd just enough votes to secure the win. No Democrat filed for the seat, so Shepherd is likely headed for victory in the general election — allowing him to replace his father, eight-term Rep. Paul Shepherd, who chose to retire.
All other incumbent legislators in north central Idaho were unchallenged in the primary, although some have contested races in November.
Election results for all legislative primary races can be found online, at sos.idaho.gov. All results are unofficial until certified by county elections offices June 12 and by the state June 17.
