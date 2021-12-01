The woman who had to be rescued Monday night after she got trapped on the train drawbridge across the Clearwater River will not face criminal charges after the railroad that owns the bridge declined to pursue trespassing charges.
The rescue tied up police and fire units for close to three hours as they worked to safely bring the woman down from atop the bridge’s southern counterweight, where she had gotten stuck while attempting to cross by foot from the northern side of the river, according to Lewiston Police Department Sgt. George Hill.
Officers arrived at the bridge shortly after 8 p.m. after the woman called 911 to report her predicament. Lewiston Fire Department personnel worked with the bridge controller to lower the bridge deck to a point where she could be brought down, according to a Lewiston Fire Department news release. Two firefighters with rope rescue equipment secured the woman before the deck was lowered.
The Lewiston Fire Department sent eight personnel, two engines, a rescue vehicle, an ambulance and a command unit to the scene. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and a boat from the Clarkston Fire Department aided in the rescue.
Great Northwest Railroad owner Watco declined to pursue criminal trespassing charges against the woman, Hill said. Her name was not released.