The water in the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River remains high with early summer runoff, obscuring any sign of a woman who drove into the river June 6 and is presumed drowned.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said Tuesday there has been no sign of Connie Williams, of Kooskia, who was helping to deliver newspapers along U.S. Highway 12 at about 5:51 a.m. June 6 when her car left the roadway and went into the river at milepost 71.6.
Neither the car nor Williams have been spotted, Giddings said, even though there have been ground and helicopter searches for days.
Currently, Giddings said, “there’s no active search. We’re waiting.”
Williams was reportedly helping her partner, who was following in a separate vehicle, deliver newspapers when the wreck happened. The vehicle, according to Idaho State Police, was seen briefly and identified before it fully submerged. A Life Flight helicopter and multiple boats were deployed to search the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle or Williams.
Because of the river conditions, divers have been unable to assist in the search.