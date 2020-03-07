There were no people from north central Idaho or Asotin and Whitman counties in Washington who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease as of Friday afternoon.
Brady Woodbury, public health administrator for Asotin County, said no one being treated at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston has tested positive for the disease, and there are no Asotin County residents who are under watch for the disease. People under watch for COVID-19 are known as persons under investigation.
Under reporting protocol, anyone with the disease or under investigation of being ill with the disease would fall under the jurisdiction of their home state’s public health system, even if they were being treated in another state. So if a person from Idaho was being treated in Washington and tested positive for the disease, Idaho would make the announcement.
Mike Larson, a nurse at the North Central Idaho Health District at Lewiston, said he didn’t know of any Idaho residents who have been classified as persons under investigation, nor any Idaho residents being treated in Washington who have been tested for the disease.
But he said there are people from all over Idaho who have been tested, including from north central Idaho, who don’t fit the narrow criteria for a person under investigation. That criteria includes people who have a travel history to a place where the disease is prevalent or who have had known contact with a COVID-19 patient. Larson said some Idaho residents who are quite ill and have tested negative for influenza but have not been to an area where COVID-19 is prevalent and have not had contact with a coronavirus patient have been tested for the disease.
According to Idaho’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.idaho.gov, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho as of Friday evening, but 27 Idaho residents have been tested for the disease, 36 people have been monitored for the disease and 27 of those are no longer being monitored.
In Washington, 79 people have tested positive for the disease. All but one of those cases is in western Washington. According to the Wentachee World newspaper, a resident of Quincy, Wash., in Grant County is the only confirmed COVID-19 patient in eastern Washington. That patient is being treated at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Eleven people in Washington have died from the disease.
