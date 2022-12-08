The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that for the first time since the northern giant hornet — formerly known as the “murder hornet” or “Asian giant hornet” — was detected in the state, there were no confirmed sightings of the insect in Washington this year.
This doesn’t mean that the hornet, which can be deadly to honey bee hives, is eradicated. Federal guidelines require three consecutive years without a confirmed detection to declare the hornets eradicated.
“While not detecting any hornets this year is promising, the work to ensure they are eradicated is not over yet,” said Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist for the agriculture department. “Research to develop a better trap continues and public reports, which account for half of all confirmed detections, remain critical.”
State entomologists first confirmed a sighting of the hornet when a resident in Whatcom County reported a dead specimen in Dec. 2019. In 2020, agriculture entomologists found and eradicated the first-ever northern giant hornet nest in the U.S., followed by three additional nests in 2021. All nests were located east of Blaine.
Trappers also successfully caught more than 23,000 Japanese beetles in Yakima County, a slight decline in detections from 2021 despite an overall increase in trapping. While the state department was not able to treat the area in 2021, trapping, community outreach, and residents and businesses actively self-treating their properties, likely contributed to the slight decline in detections.
The program expects to continue a multiyear eradication project next year in an attempt to eliminate the pest.
The agriculture department monitors the state for more than 130 pests and diseases that could impact agricultural production each year. The program’s work has protected Washington’s agriculture, forests and other natural resources from invasive pests for decades.