The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that for the first time since the northern giant hornet — formerly known as the “murder hornet” or “Asian giant hornet” — was detected in the state, there were no confirmed sightings of the insect in Washington this year.

This doesn’t mean that the hornet, which can be deadly to honey bee hives, is eradicated. Federal guidelines require three consecutive years without a confirmed detection to declare the hornets eradicated.

