No people injured in First Avenue apartment fire

A structure fire erupted Wednesday at the Garden City Apartments in Lewiston. The Lewiston Fire Department, along with other area emergency responders, were able to quell the blaze before it spread to surrounding apartment units.
A dog died in an apartment fire early Wednesday evening in Lewiston, but no person was injured.
According to a news release, the fire was reported at 4:12 p.m. at 429 First Ave., Apartment 308, with heavy black smoke coming from the porch area. Four minutes after being dispatched, the first unit arrived to a fire on the third floor of the Garden City Apartment Complex. First responders were able to evacuate the building; there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.
The cause of the fire was determined to be the spontaneous combustion of oily rags in the porch of the apartment. Initial damage is estimated at $300,000, including the contents of the apartment.
Firefighters were able to attack the fire with multiple hoses and keep the fire contained to the 308 unit apartment. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes and remained on scene until 7 p.m. to check for hotspots.
There was smoke and water damage to surrounding apartments, according to the release.
Idaho Rep. Lori McCann and Bill McCann Jr. own the apartments where the fire occurred. Lori McCann was notified by a tenant about the fire and she arrived on scene. She said no one was home when the fire broke out, but the family’s service dog died. She said the family is still in shock. “It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “No humans were hurt, so that’s good.”
All the residents were evacuated from the north building and if they can’t return to their homes, she will have to find somewhere for them to stay. McCann said she’s going to make a call to the Red Cross to help temporarily rehome those who need it.
Numerous emergency responders came to the scene, including 22 fire personnel, one ladder truck, three fire engines, two ambulances, one special response vehicle, and one command chief. Lewiston Fire Department, Clarkston Fire Department, Lewiston Police Department, Clearwater Paper Fire and Avista Utilities. The complexity of the fire also resulted in three additional chief officers responding to the scene. Off-duty firefighters were also called to the station to assist with other calls while crews were working on scene.
The road was blocked at the intersection of Fourth Street and First Avenue, Fourth Street and Second Avenue and First Avenue and Third Street while fire crews were on scene.