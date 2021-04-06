GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County fire crews responded to two separate fires Sunday in which no one was injured.
The first occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Cove Road and Ponderosa Ridge Lane east of Grangeville when a property owner called for assistance after the controlled burn he was managing got out of control.
The Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department responded and put out the fire, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At 2:35 p.m., the Cottonwood Rural Fire Department, Cottonwood City Police and Idaho County Light and Power were summoned to a power pole fire at Graves Creek Road and Twin House Road.
The power company cut energy to the lines, and the fire was extinguished, the sheriff’s office reported.