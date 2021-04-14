Chuck Caessens of the Pullman Fire Department, center, stands beside Lieutenant Chris Volk to observe the damage from a single-pilot aircraft crash in a field in northwest Pullman off NW Terre View Drive and NW Marshland Street on Wednesday evening. Volk said there were no injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.
No one injured in plane crash near Pullman
