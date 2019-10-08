No one was harmed in a Lewiston Orchards house fire Monday afternoon that is suspected of being caused by an overloaded power strip, according to a Lewiston Fire Department news release.
Crews arrived at 3515 Seventh St. to find light smoke coming from the home. Using a preconnected hose line, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes, according to a news release.
The department responded with three structural engines, three ambulances, three chief officers and one inspector, amounting to 18 personnel. All occupants were able to get out of the home unharmed, and no firefighters were injured.
Crews remained at the home for approximately one hour to monitor the scene. The estimated damage to the structure and its contents is about $7,500, according to the news release.