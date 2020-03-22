There were no injuries reported from a house fire early Saturday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards, although the home suffered about $50,000 in damage, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.
Fire crews were dispatched at 1:38 p.m. to 1224 Birch Ave., where they found light smoke from the front door of the home. Firefighters who entered the home determined the source of the fire was overheating cooking oil on the stove top in the kitchen. They were able to use a water can extinguisher to put out the blaze within five minutes of the first unit’s arrival, according to a news release.
The home suffered heavy smoke damage, and crews stayed at the home for about an hour to work on smoke removal. The department responded with three structural engines, three ambulances, one service unit and one chief officer, for a total of 16 personnel.