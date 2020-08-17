No one was injured in a house fire late Saturday night, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to 718 Third Street at 11:29 p.m. and found black smoke coming from the home. They attacked the fire that started in a bedroom in the home’s basement and searched the property to ensure all the occupants had evacuated.
The bedroom where the blaze started was heavily damaged, and the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
According to the news release, there were no working smoke alarms in the home, and the occupants were only aware of fire because they were still awake when it started and smelled smoke.
The cause is under investigation. The fire department responded with four engines, three ambulances, two command officers and one fire investigator. Personnel from the Clarkston Fire Department responded as part of the valley wide auto aid agreement.