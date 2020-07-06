Nobody was injured in an early morning fire Sunday at the Thompson Apartments near St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston
The fire at the building on the corner of Third Avenue and Sixth Street started about 5:30 a.m. said resident Kylee Tolle, who was getting ready to go to work when she heard a fire alarm and smelled smoke.
“I said ‘You need to call 911. There is a fire in our building,’ ” Tolle said to her partner, Mathias Hamilton.
Hamilton did and then banged on the doors of other residents and helped some evacuate. Smoke was spewing from one apartment where the fire seemed to be centered. Hamilton could hear his neighbors inside so he opened the door.
“There was so much smoke I couldn’t see anything,” he said. “I just started feeling into the smoke and when I felt them I pulled them out into the hallway.”
Four firetrucks and 24 personnel from the Lewiston Fire Department responded. Firefighters continued the evacuation and extinguished the fire and cleared smoke from one of the units, according to a news release from the department. A second fire was found in another apartment that may have been caused by a stove being left on during the evacuation. That fire was also extinguished.
Firefighters spent much of the morning making sure no flames were lingering within the walls or attic of the old building, said Lewiston Fire Department Battalion Chief Erik Kelly.
The building has about 20 apartment units in it said Vic Marshall, who lives there and manages it for Skyline Property.
“Basically it’s a mess,” Marshall said.
Tolle said most residents were allowed to return their homes late Sunday morning but were told that electricity and natural gas, which was turned off during the suppression efforts, may not be restored for a day or two. The building was also hit by a fire in 1999, according to Tribune archives.
A damage estimate or cause for the fire was unavailable Sunday.
