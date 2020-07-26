No one injured in Lewiston apartment fire

A fire at Mayfair Apartments in Lewiston is under control and no one was injured, according to Fire Chief Travis Myklebust.
Crews arrived shortly after 1 p.m. this afternoon to battle a blaze that was consuming one of the units at 2825 Mayfair Drive. No one was home when the fire broke out, officials said.
Two units suffered extensive fire damage, and basement apartments have significant water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Engines from Lewiston and Clarkston are still on the scene.
For more details, see Monday's Tribune.
