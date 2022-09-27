No one injured in fire at Pullman strip mall

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Edison Center in Pullman on Monday morning. The fire was put out in about 20 minutes and no one was injured.

 Pullman Fire Department

PULLMAN — A fire caused by spontaneous combustion did some damage to an empty space at the Edison Center in Pullman on Monday morning, but no one was injured.

According to a news release from the Pullman Fire Department, the fire at the strip mall at 588 SE Bishop Blvd. was first reported at 9:50 a.m. Firefighters who first arrived needed thermal imaging cameras because of thick, black smoke. The crews from the Pullman Fire Department and Whitman County District 12 managed to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Tags

Recommended for you