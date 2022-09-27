No one injured in fire at Pullman strip mall

PULLMAN — A fire caused by spontaneous combustion did some damage to an empty space at the Edison Center in Pullman on Monday morning, but no one was injured.
According to a news release from the Pullman Fire Department, the fire at the strip mall at 588 SE Bishop Blvd. was first reported at 9:50 a.m. Firefighters who first arrived needed thermal imaging cameras because of thick, black smoke. The crews from the Pullman Fire Department and Whitman County District 12 managed to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
The space had previously been occupied by Real Life Ministry, and was recently taken over by an adjacent business, Red Card Pub and Grub. The owner of Red Card told fire officials he was trying to remove old carpet with a scraper and was using acetone to help remove the glue that was used to secure the carpet to the floor. Fire Marshal Darren Jones said the mixture of the glue, acetone and piles of old carpet that had been sitting through the weekend triggered the pile to smolder and, with a breeze from opening the door, was enough to ignite a fire, according to the news release.
Circles of Caring, located next door, was not damaged but kept its clients home for the day because of the smoke. Red Card Pub and Grub, on the other side of the damaged space, did not appear to suffer any damage, according to the news release.
A dollar estimation of the damage wasn’t immediately available.