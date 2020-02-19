No one injured in Clarkston fire

Pete Caster/TribuneFirefighters from the Clarkston Fire Department look on from the front yard after cleaning up a structure fire on the 800 block of Eighth Street on Tuesday morning. The firefighters responded to a fire at 833 Eighth St. at 10:08 a.m. The fire reportedly started upstairs in the rental home, which was occupied by four adults, two babies and four dogs. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, said Capt. Jim Babino. Smoke and water damage was reported throughout the home, and American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the residents. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. Everyone was out of the home when fire crews arrived, officials said. Asotin County Fire District No. 1 provided mutual aid.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

