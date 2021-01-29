No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in the Lewiston Orchards that resulted in a pickup truck ending up on its side.
Caitlin Richardson, 18, of Lewiston, was driving east on Grelle Avenue in a 2010 Toyota Tacoma when her vehicle was struck by a 2006 Honda Pilot, which had failed to yield at a stop sign while traveling south on 19th Street, according to Lewiston Police Department Sgt. Craig Roberts. The driver of the Honda was a 17-year-old female who wasn’t identified.
Police used tools to open the passenger door of the Toyota, and Richardson was able to climb out, Roberts said. Neither driver was taken to the hospital, and there were no passengers.
The wreck occurred at about 6 p.m. Thursday and the area around the intersection was closed to traffic for about 1 hour and 40 minutes, Roberts said.