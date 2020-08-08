No one was injured in a house fire on the 700 block of 15th Street in Lewiston on Friday afternoon, the Lewiston Fire Department said in a news release.
The fire started in shrubs in front of the house, and then spread to the house. Neighbors alerted the occupants of the house to the fire, and they were able to exit and started spraying the fire with a garden hose, the news release said.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a malfunctioning electrical cord in the front shrub area that powered exterior lighting appliances, the release said. Damage was estimate to be $10,000.