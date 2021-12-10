No one was injured but about $15,000 in damage was done in a fire at a single-wide manufactured home in the Lewiston Orchards on Wednesday evening, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.
The fire was reported on the 1500 block of Alder Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was “quickly extinguished,” according to a news release from the fire department.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded with three engines, three medic units, two chief vehicles and 17 firefighters. Clearwater Paper Fire responded with a special response vehicle with two personnel and Wheatland Fire was requested to standby at LFD station 2.
