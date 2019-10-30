A Facebook page called Grow Lewiston is actively promoting some city council candidates and campaigning against others, but the person or people behind it have refused to publicly identify themselves.
The administrator of the page has not responded to repeated direct messages from the Lewiston Tribune on the Facebook Messenger platform.
Grow Lewiston claims to be a companion page to the Friends of the Airport group that was founded in 2010 to promote the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport after the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County formed the Joint Airport Authority to run the transportation facility. But Doug Black, one of the founding members of Friends of the Airport, said he has no idea who is running the Grow Lewiston page. Another founding member, DeAnn Scrabeck, didn’t respond to messages from the Tribune seeking information.
The Grow Lewiston page has been actively promoting the candidacies of Lewiston City Council candidates John Bradbury, Mike Menegas and incumbent Councilor Jim Kleeburg with “MUST ELECT” banners superimposed on pictures of Bradbury and Menegas, and “RE-ELECT” on a picture of Kleeburg. It used similar “MUST DEFEAT” banners on pictures of incumbent councilors Cari Miller and Ged Randall, and attacked their records regarding the airport. The page largely ignores the candidacy of Kevin Kelly.
In addition to anonymously campaigning for and against certain candidates, the page has posted video clips of candidates answering questions at a recent League of Women Voters of the Lewis-Clark Valley forum. A verbal and printed announcement from the league at the beginning of the forum expressly forbade the use of video from the event for campaign purposes.
A statement the league distributed at the forum read “No personal audio or video recording of this program is permitted. No portion or excerpts of this program are authorized for any candidate’s political campaign.”
The Friends of the Airport and city council candidate Mike Menegas have shared the videos on their Facebook pages in violation of the policy.
League spokeswoman Maxine Miller said the organization is a registered nonprofit group and therefore has to remain neutral and nonpartisan. The policy against using clips from league-sponsored debates and forums is adopted from the national League of Women Voters organization, she said.
Miller said Tuesday that she would contact Menegas to ask that he remove the videos from his campaign Facebook page.
“With his understanding of what the law is, I find that egregious,” Miller said, noting that Menegas has a law degree.
Menegas said he had received Miller’s message Tuesday, and would discuss the issue with her. But with the administrators of the Grow Lewiston and Friends of the Airport Facebook pages not publicly known, Miller said she didn’t know whom to contact to request removal of the clips from those pages.
At least one post on the Grow Lewiston page has been critical of Lewiston Tribune reporting on the city council election.
